Sales of China’s state lotteries grew by 52 per cent to RMB48.7 billion (€6.2 billion) in June, boosted by a strong performance from instant win games.

Sales of the lotteries’ instant win games doubled to RMB10.8 billion, with the Welfare Lottery contributing RMB5.6 billion and the Sports Lottery RMB5.3 billion.

Total sales of the Welfare Lottery were up by 38 per cent to RMB18.0 billion, which was its best monthly sales figure in over three years.

Lotto games [...]