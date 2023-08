The Massachusetts State Lottery has posted record results for the 2023 fiscal year as revenue surpassed $6 billion for the first time.

Lottery revenue increased by 5 per cent compared to the previous year's record to $6.13 billion, helping to generate $1.18 billion in net profit during FY 2023, the highest net profit total in the lottery’s 51-year history.

Instant ticket sales were up 3 per cent year-on-year at a record $4.04 billion, bolstered by the February [...]