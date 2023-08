Massachusetts’s three gaming properties reported land-based revenue of $99.2 million in July, a year-on-year increase of 1 per cent.

Gaming revenue was unchanged at $98.6 million, with a 4 per cent rise in slot machine revenue to $67.5 million making up for an 8 per cent fall in table gaming revenue to $31.2 million. Retail sports betting contributed revenue of $593,196.

Massachusetts gaming revenue comparison: July 2023 ($)

Wynn’s Encore Boston Harbor had the highest monthly gaming revenue [...]