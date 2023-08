Online sports wagers in Massachusetts were $288.1 million in July, and fell below $300 million for the first time since launch in March.

DraftKings dominated Massachusetts’s online betting market during the month with handle of $144.9 million, taking 50 per cent of wagers.

FanDuel held 30 per cent of the market on wagers of $86.2 million. BetMGM’s handle was $22.5 million, giving the top three brands a combined 88 per cent share of the market.

Massachusetts online sports [...]