Sports betting handle in Virginia was $293.6 million in July, falling below the $300 million mark for the first time in 2023.

Online sports betting rose by 9 per cent year-on-year to $291.0 million, with the remaining $2.6 million coming from retail wagering at Virginia’s casinos.

The overall betting margin was 11.1 per cent, versus 9.8 per cent in 2022, and gross win increased by 25 per cent to $32.5 million. Online betting contributed $31.9 million to [...]