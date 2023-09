Massachusetts’ three land-based gaming properties reported a 7 per cent increase in revenue to $98.1 million in August 2023.

Monthly revenue from gaming activities was up by 6 per cent to $97.9 million, with retail sports betting contributing $177,213.

Slot machines earned revenue of $67.5 million, a 4 per cent rise year-on-year, whilst table gaming revenue increased by 12 per cent to $30.4 million.

Massachusetts gaming revenue comparison: August 2023 ($)

Encore Boston Harbor had gaming revenue of $61.3 [...]