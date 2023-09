Online sports wagers in Massachusetts climbed versus the previous month to $307.2 million in August, with DraftKings accounting for 53 per cent of the market.

DraftKings’s online wagers were $161.9 million and its 53 per cent share in August was the brand’s highest since launch in March.

FanDuel was the nearest rival with wagers of $79.4 million, a share of 26 per cent. No other brand held more than 10 per cent of the Massachusetts sports betting [...]