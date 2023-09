The Delaware Lottery has reported a 12 per cent fall in sports betting and iGaming wagers to $34.8 million for the month of August.

iGaming wagers were down 12 per cent to $32.4 million. Table game wagers fell by 39 per cent to $9.2 million, but video lottery wagers increased by 7 per cent to $23.3 million.

Delaware Park had iGaming wagers of $14.1 million, ahead of Bally’s Dover with $10.2 million and Harrington with $8.1 million.

Delaware [...]