Virginia’s sports handle grew by 12 per cent to $319.0 million in August, taking total wagers in the state above $3 billion in 2023.

Handle was split between $315.6 million from online betting, and $3.4 million from retail betting at Virginia’s casinos.

But total gross win was down by 12 per cent in the month to $32.4 million because the win margin fell from 13.0 per cent to 10.1 per cent year-on-year.

Online gross win decreased by 14 [...]