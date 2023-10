Sports wagers in Colorado increased by 6 per cent to $306.1 million in August, and have risen above $3 billion for the year so far.

Online sports betting was $304.2 million, a rise of 6 per cent, whilst retail betting fell by 18 per cent to $1.9 million.

Baseball was the largest sports by wagers in August, with handle of $105.5 million. Parlay and combination bets was the next largest category with handle of $53.5 million.

Tennis had [...]