Casino revenue in Massachusetts was down by 3 per cent to $91.2 million in September, including retail sports betting.

Encore Boston Harbor was the largest property by revenue at $59.8 million, which was a decline of 3 per cent year-on-year.

MGM Springfield experienced a 15 per cent fall in revenue to $17.4 million because a of 74 per cent decrease in table gaming revenue.

The slot-only venue Plainridge Park was the only one to report an increase in [...]