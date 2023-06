The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) has made a surprise move to increase the point of consumption tax on online betting from 20 per cent to 25 per cent.

Industry body Responsible Wagering Australia (RWA) said it was disappointed by the increase in the tax rate, which was made as part of ACT's 2023/24 Budget, and said that the increase was introduced without any consultation with the racing or wagering industry.

The change will make ACT’s point of [...]