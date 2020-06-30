A digital future for SAZKA Group

This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
WhatsApp
In an exclusive interview, SAZKA Group CEO Robert Chvatal tells Gaming Intelligence how COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst for the company’s accelerated online growth.
There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recovery in Europe, but changes in consumer behaviour have allowed SAZKA Group to develop its product offering and increase its customer base faster than would have otherwise been the case.
While first quarter gross gaming revenue (GGR) declined by 11 per [...]
Subscribe for full access to Gaming Intelligence including premium news content, feature articles, news archive, company profiles and more. Includes subscription to the print edition of GIQ magazine and postage.
Subscribe
Already a subscriber or registered user? Login