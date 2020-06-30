A digital future for SAZKA Group

In an exclusive interview, SAZKA Group CEO Robert Chvatal tells Gaming Intelligence how COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst for the company’s accelerated online growth.

There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recovery in Europe, but changes in consumer behaviour have allowed SAZKA Group to develop its product offering and increase its customer base faster than would have otherwise been the case.

While first quarter gross gaming revenue (GGR) declined by 11 per [...]