This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Playtech
BigTimeGaming

A digital future for SAZKA Group

30th June 2020 9:10 am GMT
Playtech

In an exclusive interview, SAZKA Group CEO Robert Chvatal tells Gaming Intelligence how COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst for the company’s accelerated online growth.

There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recovery in Europe, but changes in consumer behaviour have allowed SAZKA Group to develop its product offering and increase its customer base faster than would have otherwise been the case.

While first quarter gross gaming revenue (GGR) declined by 11 per [...]

Continue reading

Subscribe for full access to Gaming Intelligence including premium news content, feature articles, news archive, company profiles and more. Includes subscription to the print edition of GIQ magazine and postage.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber or registered user? Login

Related Tags
Austria Casinos Austria Czech Republic Greece Italy OPAP Sazka Group
Greentube
Skywind Group
Digitain
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming