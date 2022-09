The Hellenic Gaming Commission has expanded its extensive blacklist of illegal online gambling operators with the addition of 509 new domains.

The latest update to the country’s iGaming blacklist brings the total number of banned website domains to 3,305, and includes a number of sites liicensed in other jurisdictions including the UK, Germany, Spain and South Africa.

Among the new additions to the blacklist are more than 90 sites from Jumpman Gaming, including junglereels.com, gooddayslots.com, mrwolfslots.com and [...]