The Hellenic Gaming Commission continues to expand its blacklist of illegal online gambling sites with the addition of more than 800 website domains.

The 37th update to the iGaming blacklist brings the total number of blocked domains to 5,836.

The latest update includes various sites relating to brands such as 21grandcasino, admiralbet, bigazart, casoo, freshcasino, golden-game, maxbet, roxcasino and solcasino.

Other additions include a number of leading operators from other jurisdictions, such as Sweden’s atg.se, Romania’s baumbet.ro and [...]