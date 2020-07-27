This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Rhode Island drops in-person sign-up requirement for online sports betting

27th July 2020 10:07 am GMT
Sportradar

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo has signed legislation into law to allow adults to open online sports betting accounts without visiting a retail venue.

The amendment was approved earlier this month by the Rhode Island General Assembly by a margin of 57-12, and allows state residents to open online sports betting accounts without first having to visit either Twin River in Lincoln or in Tiverton.

Rhode Island has regulated retail sports betting since December 2018 and authorised online sports betting in March 2019, subject to in-person account registration at the Twin River casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting disruption to retail activities, Governor Raimondo has approved legislation which removes the in-person registration requirement, in a bid to boost the fledgling market, particularly at a time when many are wary about visiting public places.

