Habanero approved for Argentinean debut in City of Buenos Aires

Online slots and table games provider Habanero has been approved to launch its games in Argentina for the first time in the City of Buenos Aires.

The approval from the Loteria de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires (LOTBA) allows Habanero to provide its portfolio of games to licensed iGaming operators in the city, including titles such as Return to the Feature, Candy Tower and Marvelous Furlongs.

"Receiving our LOTBA registration is vital for next phase of growth in Argentina, and we're delighted to now be able to offer our products to operators in the City of Buenos Aires," said Habanero business development executive Vera Motto.

"As one of the most exciting emerging regions in iGaming, we look forward to securing more partners there and making our mark on the capital. We're looking forward to a very exciting summer ahead."

Habanero is the latest supplier to be granted license approval in the City of Buenos Aires, alongside the likes of Pragmatic Play, Play'n GO, Zitro and Gaming Innovation Group, among others.