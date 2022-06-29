This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution

PokerStars approved to launch in Ontario

29th June 2022 9:48 am GMT
Playtech

Flutter Entertainment-owned PokerStars has become the latest operator to secure approval to launch in Ontario's regulated iGaming market.

The approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) enables PokerStars to launch online poker, casino, and sports betting to players in Ontario, with more than 5,000 games initially going live.

"In many respects Ontario is our home market, given the first ever hand of PokerStars was played here over 20 years ago, so we are thrilled about the new regulated environment within which our players can play", said PokerStars managing director of marketing Tom Warren. "A lot has changed in that time, but our commitment to offering our players the most epic and thrilling experience in the market hasn't – and we can't wait to get started."

To mark the launch of the new PokerStars CAON platform, the operator will be hosting a special Ontario Platinum Series from 10-18 July, offering a $1m guaranteed prize pool.

PokerStars will also be working closely with its gaming partner Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) to provide players with rewards, opportunities and experiences. MLSE owns a number of Ontario-based sports teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), Toronto Marlies (AHL), Toronto Raptors (NBA), Toronto Argonauts (CFL), and Toronto FC (MLS).

With the addition of PokerStars' three sites - www.on.pokerstars.ca, www.on.pokerstarscasino.ca and www.on.pokerstarssports.ca - there are now 31 sites currently licensed to operate in Ontario.

Shares in PokerStars parent Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.82 per cent higher at 8,576.00 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday.

Related Tags
Canada Casino Flutter Entertainment iGaming Online Gaming Ontario Poker PokerStars Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Africa dreaming: Exclusive interview with 888Africa chief executive Christopher Coyne

Michigan launches internet poker liquidity sharing

FanDuel brings in Asaf Noifeld to lead casino business

Sports Betting Platform Feature: To buy or not to buy

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Play’n Go, Big Time Gaming and more

Greentube begins European rollout with PokerStars

Tekkorp adds Steve Schrier to growing team

PokerStars launches new betting exchange

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment agrees betting and gaming partnerships

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

JACK Entertainment launches free-to-play sportsbook app in Ohio

Relax Gaming enters Italy with PokerStars deal

Tekkorp brings in Crispin Nieboer to head up new advisory arm

The importance of heritage within Italy’s gaming market

White Hat Studios agrees US supply deal with FanDuel Group

Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution