The Massachusetts Gaming Commission received 29 responses to its sports wagering operator license scoping survey, with prospective online license applicants accounting for the majority of submissions.

All sports betting operator license applicants were required to submit survey responses by October 17, enabling the Commission to begin reviewing the companies that plan to apply.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) received three submissions from potential Category 1 license applicants, with these licenses allowing sports wagering in person at a [...]