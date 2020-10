The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania has accepted a settlement from Costa Rican online gambling operator 5Dimes in relation to its illegal sports betting operation in the US.

5Dimes offered sports betting to customers in the United States from at least 2011 through to September 2018, and used a network of third-party payment processors to conceal the location, nature and source of its funds.

The business was established in Costa Rica by [...]