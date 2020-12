Britain’s Competition Appeal Tribunal has dismissed an application made by Football DataCo (FDC) and its official data partner BetGenius to transfer Sportradar’s competition claim to the High Court.

Sportradar initiated legal proceedings against FDC and Betgenius in February, arguing that the current arrangements for UK football betting data rights are in breach of UK and EU Competition Law.

FDC and Betgenius had applied for an order for the Competition Appeal Tribunal to transfer the proceedings to the [...]