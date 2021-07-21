DraftKings named official betting operator of two PGA tournaments

DraftKings has secured official betting operator status for the World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational and The Northern Trust.

The FedEx St Jude Invitational tees off at TPC Southwind on August 2 in Memphis, Tennessee, followed by the The Northern Trust on August 16 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“DraftKings is proud to evolve and expand our presence into the golf space by continuing to build upon the existing relationship with the PGA Tour,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz. “We look forward to providing fans an unparalleled experience at Liberty National and TPC Southwind.”

The agreements give DraftKings access to hospitality suites at the two tournaments, dubbed the DraftKings House, with both spaces offering areas that will be open to the public as well as private hospitality VIP suites.

PGA Tour executive director Darrell Smith said: “When the State of Tennessee legalized sports betting in the state last November, it opened the door for a number of new business opportunities in the sports industry.

“With the existing relationship between DraftKings and the PGA TOUR, integrating them into the Memphis market at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational was an easy decision. We’re excited to be one of the first PGA TOUR events to offer a public venue setting in this category. This sponsorship adds another on-site experience that caters to a variety of fans and we look forward to debuting it as we welcome the world’s best golfers return back to Memphis.”