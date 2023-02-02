Betfred agrees Vegas Golden Knights deal; launches in Virginia

Sports betting operator Betfred has been unveiled as the new official sports betting partner of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

The multi-year agreement comes hot on the heels of Betfred being approved to take bets in Nevada at Mohegan Casino at The Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

“We're proud to be partnering with Betfred as they make their arrival here in Las Vegas,” said Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz. “Betfred's US business is Vegas Born just like we are, and we're excited to help them launch their brand in Nevada.”

The partnership with the Golden Knights will feature interactive contests for fans during intermission at select home games, brand exposure for Betfred on dasherboard and LED signage at T-Mobile Arena, and exposure on the NHL's all-new DED broadcast signage.

Betfred’s brand will also be featured on the team's official digital channels, email newsletter, radio broadcasts, and more.

“As a Las Vegas-based company preparing to open our first hometown sportsbook in partnership with Mohegan Casino Las Vegas at the Virgin Hotel Las Vegas, we're very excited to be partnering with the hometown Vegas Golden Knights,” said Betfred Sportsbook chief operating officer Bryan Bennett. “We look forward to growing our business here and supporting Las Vegas hockey in the process.”

The Nevada partnership coincides with Betfred's official online sportsbook launch in Virginia.

"We are excited to finally begin online operations in the Commonwealth of Virginia and look forward to activating our partnership with Loudoun United," said Bennett. "This is the ideal time to launch sports betting with several major sporting events happening over the coming weeks and months, and of course with the USL Championship season kicking off soon."

Betfred is an official sports betting partner of Loudoun United FC and will be the back-of-jersey sponsor for home and away kits for the 2023 USL Championship Season.

"We're excited to introduce the Red-and-White Community to our sports betting partner, Betfred," said Loudoun United FC executive business officer Doug Raftery. "You can expect to see a prominent presence from Betfred at home games and various online club channels. We look forward to a fantastic 2023 season and helping to scale our business together."