This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Aspire Global

BtoBet adds Captain Up gamification tools

19th April 2021 8:00 am GMT

Sports betting supplier BtoBet is offering operators a range of new marketing tools through a deal with Captain Up.

The agreement enables BtoBet operator partners to maximize customer activity and loyalty using gamification tools from Captain Up, such as challenges, missions, tournaments, jackpots, personal promotions and smart bonuses.

“We are empowering brands with personal gamified marketing tools, adhering to the dynamic regulatory guidelines,” said Uri Admon, CEO of Captain Up. “Not only are gamification tools essential from a player retention and engagement perspective, but they are also morphing the industry into a more social environment. It is slowly but surely breaking the dogma that the iGaming industry is not a socially engaging environment.”

Sabrina Soldà, chief marketing officer at BtoBet, added: “Today’s betting and gambling environment are increasingly focused on heightening the player experience. Gamification is an essential cog in the wheel of what I deem to be a complex philosophy in product design and user engagement. I am confident that Captain Up’s product portfolio will help our partners build a competitive edge in terms of player loyalty and engagement.”

Shares in BtoBet parent Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) closed 0.89 per cent higher at SEK68.30 per share in Stockholm Friday.

Related Tags
Aspire Global BtoBet Captain Up Marketing
Related Articles

BtoBet signs UK sportsbook deal with Small Screen Casinos

BtoBet approved to launch sportsbook platform in the UK

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

BtoBet expands Nigeria presence with Frapapa deal

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

Global aspirations becoming a reality at Aspire Global

Record Q4 for Aspire Global as new acquisitions drive B2B growth

GI DEALS OF THE MONTH: January 2021

BtoBet appoints MD and new chief operating officer

Betfair approved to go online in Colombia

BtoBet adds Wazibet to African client roster

GI Games Integrations: Oryx Gaming, 1X2 Network, Playson and more

Aspire Global’s Btobet to power William Hill in Colombia

BtoBet to power BetXperience retail and online sportsbook in Nigeria

BtoBet to power Oat Gaming’s online launch in Nigeria

Relax Gaming
Greentube
Digitain
Skywind
BTObet

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global