BtoBet adds Captain Up gamification tools

Sports betting supplier BtoBet is offering operators a range of new marketing tools through a deal with Captain Up.

The agreement enables BtoBet operator partners to maximize customer activity and loyalty using gamification tools from Captain Up, such as challenges, missions, tournaments, jackpots, personal promotions and smart bonuses.

“We are empowering brands with personal gamified marketing tools, adhering to the dynamic regulatory guidelines,” said Uri Admon, CEO of Captain Up. “Not only are gamification tools essential from a player retention and engagement perspective, but they are also morphing the industry into a more social environment. It is slowly but surely breaking the dogma that the iGaming industry is not a socially engaging environment.”

Sabrina Soldà, chief marketing officer at BtoBet, added: “Today’s betting and gambling environment are increasingly focused on heightening the player experience. Gamification is an essential cog in the wheel of what I deem to be a complex philosophy in product design and user engagement. I am confident that Captain Up’s product portfolio will help our partners build a competitive edge in terms of player loyalty and engagement.”

Shares in BtoBet parent Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) closed 0.89 per cent higher at SEK68.30 per share in Stockholm Friday.