GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Playson, PopOK Gaming and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Yggdrasil, Nolimit City, Pragmatic Play, Playson, Wizard Games, Betsoft Gaming, Galaxsys, Play’n GO, PopOK Gaming, Lightning Box, Galaxsys, Evoplay and Relax Gaming.

Yggdrasil’s GigaGong GigaBlox

Yggdrasil has launched a new Ancient China-themed slot with the release of GigaGong GigaBlox.

“There’s a lot of excitement surrounding this release and GigaGong GigaBlox is another fantastic example of what our game team can produce, with a great theme, maths and features,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

Nolimit City’s The Crypt

Evolution-owned Nolimit City is taking players to the graveyard in The Crypt.

“The progressive cascading bonus mode as well as the classic xWays and xNudge are a sweet combination, reminiscent of one of my favourite games - Dragon Tribe,” said Nolimit City head of product Per Lindheimer.

Pragmatic Play / William Hill

Pragmatic Play has expanded its partnership with William Hill to include its live casino portfolio in the UK.

“William Hill is a huge global brand that needs no introduction and we’re delighted to further expand our existing partnership to launch our complete Live Casino portfolio across the UK,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play / Gamrfirst

Pragmatic Play has also this week bolstered its Swiss market footprint through an agreement with Casino Barrière Montreux’s Gamrfirst brand.

“Casino Barrière Montreux is highly regarded in Switzerland, where Pragmatic Play continues to expand its presence,” said Cornides.

Playson’s Energy Coins: Hold and Win

Playson has expanded its portfolio of Hold and Win titles with the release of Energy Coins: Hold and Win.

“We look forward to players enjoying this augmented slot with the captivating Energy Bonus feature for added engagement,” said Playson chief commercial officer Tamas Kusztos.

Wizard Games’ Carnival of Calacas

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is getting dressed up for a big Mexican celebration in its latest slot, Carnival of Calacas.

“We can’t wait to celebrate the upcoming Day of the Dead festivities with Carnival of Calacas, our newest release with fantastic features and exciting bonuses worthy of celebration,” said Wizard Games managing director Benedict McDonagh.

Betsoft Gaming / Domusbet

Betsoft Gaming has expanded its Italian presence following a new deal with Domusbet.

“We are pleased to be live with domusbet.it,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Fernando Van Velzen.

Galaxsys' Totem

Galaxsys has released Totem, a new board game where players move forward by rolling the dice.

“Our Totem, Roll the Dice, Roll the Board is the newest game addition to our portfolio of twenty-six fast and skill games that includes a range of instant, crash, mines, and Plinko games which are available in multiple regulated markets to over 100+ global partners,” said Galaxsys senior vice president of sales and business development Gil Soffer.

Galaxsys / Betsson

Galaxsys has also integrated its portfolio of games with a number of Betsson brands.

“Betsson Group is an iconic operator and has led the way for many decades as a pioneer within iGaming,” said Soffer.

Galaxsys / QTech Games

Rounding off a busy week, Galaxsys also agreed a deal to integrate its games with QTech Games.

“We are delighted to partner with QTech Games, the leading game distributor in Asia,” said Soffer.

Play’n GO’s Scales of Dead

Play’n GO has released its second title in its Dead series of games with the launch of Scales of Dead.

“The Dead series just earned itself another classic title,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

PopOK Gaming’s Milky Farm

PopOK Gaming has unveiled its latest slot release, Milky Farm.

Lightning Box’s Smash Nudge Skillstar

Light & Wonder-owned Lightning Box is taking players to a futuristic roller derby arena in its newest slot Smash Nudge Skillstar

“Smash Nudge Skillstar is our newest hit release, and boasts a distinctive Free Games round that players can immerse themselves in,” said Lightning Box operations manager Michael Maokhamphiou.

Evoplay’s Elven Princesses Crown Quest

Evoplay has released the sequel to its popular Elven Princesses slot game with the launch of Elven Princesses Crown Quest.

“Elven Princesses Crown Quest sets players up for an epic adventure as they tread cautiously through minefields to land Multiplier awards to save the kingdom,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Evoplay / Reevo

Evoplay has also agreed to integrate its portfolio of slots with casino aggregator platform Reevo.

“With the partnership between us and REEVO, we’re bringing together our captivating games and signature gamification tools to engage players worldwide,” said Evoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi.

Yggdrasil & Peter & Sons’ Peter Hunter

Yggdrasil has partnered with Peter & Sons to launch their latest collaborative release Peter Hunter.

“I think it’s fair to say that everyone involved in the development of this game has hit the mark,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

Relax Gaming’s Joker Split

Relax Gaming has launched a new medieval-themed slot game with the release of Joker Split.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to invite players to journey through time and collect treasures of old,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah.

Pragmatic Play / Betwarrior Mendoza

Pragmatic Play has taken its three verticals live with Betwarrior in the Argentinean province of Mendoza.

“Pragmatic Play is delighted to announce our latest venture in Argentina with Betwarrior Mendoza, and we are confident this will be a fruitful partnership for both companies,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

