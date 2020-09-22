22BET named PSG’s official online betting partner in Africa

French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has unveiled 22BET as its official online sports betting partner in Africa.

The agreement will see Sportradar-powered 22BET benefit from the implementation of digital overlay technology at the club’s Parc des Princes stadium, which targets TV audiences by region throughout the world.

The new system, a first in France, geo-localizes adverts displayed on LED screens around the pitch by adapting messages to the broadcaster's audience.

In addition, 22BET will provide money-can’t-buy experiences for its customers and benefit from specific digital posts on the club’s platforms to promote special offers from 22BET.

“We are delighted to welcome 22BET to the Paris Saint-Germain family, as the club's first ever official African betting partner,” said PSG chief partnerships officer Marc Armstrong. “We believe that 22BET will be an ideal partner for the club, and together we will be able to reach and further engage with our fast-growing fan base in Africa.

“The unique appeal of Paris Saint-Germain in the region makes it the perfect platform for 22BET to grow its brand. The partnership is a testament to the club’s long-term commitment to Africa.”

22BET Africa director Olatunji Idowu added: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with one of the most premium and sought-after sport brands in the world, which combines on-pitch success with innovation off the pitch.

“The fast-growing presence of the club worldwide will help us further promote our brand in the African region. Like Paris Saint-Germain who works hard as a club to innovate to give the best experiences to its fans, we are providing the best gaming experience to our users. Our two organizations are in search of excellence and leadership in their field. So this partnership is a perfect match.”