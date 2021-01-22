BetRivers.com becomes newest partner of NBA’s Detroit Pistons

Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers.com brand has become the fourth official betting partner of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons.

Coinciding with the opening of Michigan’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market later today, BetRivers.com joins PointsBet, DraftKings and FanDuel as a betting partner of the Michigan-based basketball team.

The partnership will allow the operator to use official Pistons logos and marks, while benefiting from brand exposure across different marketing assets including TV, radio and digital advertising.

“Michiganders love their home state NBA team and the Detroit Pistons have a rich history, winning the NBA Championship three times,” said Rush Street Interactive president Richard Schwartz. “This partnership combines two organizations that share an unwavering commitment to excellence in providing sports fans with unparalleled experiences, and BetRivers.com is proud to be an official sportsbook partner of this well-respected franchise.”

At midday today (Eastern Time), BetRivers.com will be one of ten licensed operators to launch in Michigan’s newly regulated sports betting and iGaming market, alongside the likes of DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet, William Hill, Barstool Sportsbook, TwinSpires and Golden Nugget Online Gaming.