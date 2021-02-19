Bally’s agrees official sports betting partnership with the NHL

New York-listed gaming operator Bally’s has agreed a multi-year deal to serve as an official sports betting partner of the NHL.

The agreement represents Bally's first sports betting partnership with a professional sports league and gives the company access to NHL marks and logos for marketing purposes, as well use of the league's official data across its expanding portfolio of sports betting products.

Bally's will also create engaging content for NHL fans and integrate that content into live NHL game coverage spanning 19 regional sports networks through its media partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group.

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with the NHL, which represents an important milestone in our strategy to become a leader in the online sports betting and iGaming space,” said George Papanier, president and CEO of Bally's Corp.

“With access to the NHL's official logos and brands, together with our first-of-its-kind media partnership with Sinclair, we will continue on our path to transform how fans engage with their favorite hockey teams.”

Keith Wachtel, NHL chief business officer and senior EVP, commented: “We're thrilled to become the first national sports league partner of Bally's Corporation. With its Sinclair Broadcast Group partnership combined with a strong strategic vision for its portfolio of sports betting products, Bally's is an ideal partner for the NHL to further engage our avid fan base on a national and local level.”

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NYS:BALY) closed 2.05 per cent lower at $58.79 per share in New York Thursday, less that 6 per cent off their 52-week high of $62.07 per share set on February 16.