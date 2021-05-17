Betway agrees partnership with NHL

Super Group's Betway brand has agreed a multi-year partnership with its first North American professional sports league, the National Hockey League (NHL).

As an Official Sports Betting Partner, Betway will gain significant brand exposure at NHL events alongside rights to use NHL marks and logos for marketing purposes.

"This deal strengthens our strategy to expand our global customer base by partnering with the biggest leagues in the most popular sports around the world," said Neal Menashe, chief executive of Super Group. "Tens of millions of viewers will see the Betway logo on the ice for these prestigious games as we make ourselves known to a new audience in the US and beyond."

Betway chief executive Anthony Werkman added: "It’s an incredibly proud moment as we announce our first North American sports league partnership with the NHL. Starting with the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Betway brand will receive major exposure to sports fans around the globe and that will continue at other NHL tentpole events throughout the calendar, which is hugely exciting for us."

The NHL partnership follows Super Group's recent deal with special purpose acquisition company Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, which will see the company's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SGHC.

“The Stanley Cup Playoffs is the most exciting two months in sports and delivers a tremendous opportunity for fan engagement on a global basis," said Keith Wachtel, NHL chief business officer and senior executive vice president. "With the sports betting category continuing to evolve at a rapid pace, we’re thrilled to launch our new partnership with Betway at this very exciting time of our season. Betway has a very aggressive growth strategy and are an ideal partner to engage with our avid fan base.”