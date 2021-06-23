This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betway named sponsor of Nordea Open tennis tournament

23rd June 2021 9:50 am GMT

Online betting and gaming operator Betway has added to its tennis sponsorship portfolio through a new partnership with Sweden's Nordea Open.

Betway will become the official betting partner of the ATP event in Båstad, which that takes place between July 5th and 18th.

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Nordea Open, which is our first tennis sponsorship in Sweden,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “The tournament is universally popular with players and fans and we’re very proud to be the official betting partner.”

Tournament director Christer Hult added: “Nordea Open is very proud to welcome Betway as a new main sponsor for 2021-2023. We have a strong portfolio of sponsors with many international brands and Betway as a leading company within the gambling market will contribute to further strengthen and develop the tournament and Båstad as a meeting place.”

Sweden’s oldest and most well-attended sporting event joins Betway’s tennis portfolio and recent additions Miami Open, NOVENTI OPEN and the Mercedes Cup.

