New partnerships expand Golden Nugget’s presence in Michigan

New York-listed Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) has expanded its presence in Michigan through new partnerships with Detroit City Football Club (DCFC) and the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.

The deal with DCFC makes GoldenNuggetCasino.com the exclusive online gaming partner of the club, which plays in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), a national amateur league in the unofficial fourth tier of the American soccer league system.

GNOG will also serve as the official training jersey sponsor for both the Men’s and Women’s team, as well as in-stadium sponsored fan nights.

“We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with the league champions of the National Independent Soccer Association, DCFC,” said GNOG director of marketing Samir Banerjee. “At GNOG we firmly believe that our players come first. A local focused approach to emerging markets allows us to tailor the GNOG experience on a more personal level.

“We want to be part of the communities we enter into and this partnership helps us connect with forty thousand fans both near and far. We look forward to building a longstanding partnership as we continue to grow.”

DCFC chief of partnerships TJ Winfrey said: “It is with excitement that we enter this partnership with Golden Nugget Online Gaming. GNOG is a community-oriented, competitive brand that we hope to continue help growing in the state of Michigan and beyond. As a club born out of the Detroit community, we look forward to GNOG’s partnership in our efforts to engage our community.”

The operator has also agreed a multi-year partnership to serve as the official national casino partner of Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, which began Thursday and features some of the world’s best golfers.

“We are proud to partner with the prestigious Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament in 2021 and 2022,” added Banerjee. “Our continued commitment to making an impact in local communities perfectly aligns with the mission of the Rocket Mortgage Giving Fund by hosting a world-class PGA Tour event that benefits the Detroit community, and connects the golfing community with a world-class online casino and sportsbook experience at GoldenNuggetCasino.com.”

Shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NSQ:GNOG) closed 4.86 per cent lower at $12.14 per share in New York Thursday.