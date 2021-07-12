This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DraftKings expands MLB deal to include live game streaming

12th July 2021 8:41 am GMT
New York-listed DraftKings has expanded its partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB) to include live game streaming and other sports betting-themed broadcast experiences for its players.

The expanded relationship will see DraftKings become a co-exclusive official sports betting partner of MLB, alongside BetMGM, with the operator to introduce a “Bet & Watch” streaming integration where fans can watch free live MLB games within the DraftKings app.

In addition, DraftKings and MLB plan to collaborate on future sports betting-themed game broadcast experiences that will go live within MLB.TV.

DraftKings remains the exclusive official daily fantasy sports partner of MLB.

“In 2012, MLB helped ignite the daily fantasy industry by becoming our first-ever league partner, and that same foresight has persisted over the years as our organizations look to disrupt and innovate further through this expansion,” said DraftKings co-founder and North America president.

“As we adapt and scale integrations within the constantly evolving sports landscape, MLB and DraftKings will again shape the future of fan engagement in baseball and beyond.”

MLB executive vice president of business development Kenny Gersh commented:“For nearly a decade, our growing relationship with DraftKings has been rooted in fan engagement and the second-screen immersion of sports gaming and entertainment products.

“This next iteration of unique and experiential offerings is something we look forward to rolling out together as baseball fans continue to embrace technological advances.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed 1.72 per cent higher at $49.09 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
DraftKings Fantasy Sports Live Streaming MLB Sports Betting United States
