Gaming Intelligence
Golden Nugget Online Gaming agrees NASCAR racing sponsorship

5th August 2021 10:24 am GMT
FRM Golden Nugget Online
Playtech

New York-listed Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) has agreed a deal to sponsor American stock car racing team Front Row Motorsports (FRM).

GoldenNuggetCasino.com will be the primary sponsor of the No. 38 Ford Mustang, driven by Anthony Alfredo, at the NASCAR Cup Series races on 22 August at Michigan International Speedway, and on 11 September at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

GNOG will also serve as an associate partner of FRM for the 2021 season with branding on the No. 38 Mustang, the team hauler and online. 

“The NASCAR Cup Series is one of the premier sports leagues in the country with a passionate fan base of online casino and sportsbook patrons,” said GNOG marketing director Samir Banerjee. “Our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Anthony Alfredo will introduce both Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s casino and sportsbook digital platforms to millions across the nation and the world as we continue to grow in the rapidly expanding iGaming industry.”

“I am proud to help welcome Golden Nugget Online Gaming to the NASCAR Cup Series,” Alfredo said of the partnership. “Online gaming and sportsbooks continue to grow in popularity and NASCAR fans are always looking for diverse ways to engage with the sport and have fun. This is another exciting and innovative avenue for them to do so.”

Shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:GNOG) closed 0.79 per cent lower at $11.36 per share in New York Wednesday.

