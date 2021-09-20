PointsBet to sponsor Manly Warringah Sea Eagles from 2022

Sydney-listed sportsbook operator PointsBet has become a new major sponsor of Australian professional rugby league club the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.

The exclusive multi-year sponsorship will see PointsBet take over the front position on the Sea Eagles' NRL jerseys from next season for at least the next four years, and also includes the potential for significant additional financial benefits based on the team’s success.

“We’re not only investing significantly as the new Major Partner of the Sea Eagles for at least the next four years, we’re also committed to rewarding the club for making more finals, including a $500,000 bonus for each Premiership won over the term,” said PointsBet co-founder & chief marketing officer Andrew Fahey.

“Manly is a strong and successful Club. We are proud to align PointsBet with this winning culture and to have our brand feature prominently on the famous maroon and white jerseys of the Sea Eagles for next season through until at least the end of 2025.”

PointsBet will be replacing long-time sponsor United Resource Management (URM), the waste management services provider, which will remain a Premier Partner in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to welcome PointsBet on board as the new Major Partner of the Sea Eagles for season 2022 and beyond,” said Sea Eagles CEO Stephen Humphreys. “It’s a very exciting time for the Club and we’ve been further boosted by PointsBet’s really positive approach in aligning their brand with ours as we aim to entertain and engage with Australian sporting fans together in a fun and responsible way.”

The Sea Eagles become the latest team to join PointsBet’s sponsorship portfolio, alongside the likes of Detroit Tigers, Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bears.

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 2.15 per cent lower at AUD$9.54 per share in Sydney Monday.