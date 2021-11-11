Betway adds Philadelphia Flyers to US partnership portfolio

Super Group-owned sports betting operator Betway has expanded its US sponsorship portfolio through a new tie-up with the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers.

Betway will serve as an official partner of the Flyers and receive brand exposure on the ice and around the rink during Flyers home games at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“As an organization, we focus on partnering with innovative, forward-thinking brands who understand not only where the sports industry is right now, but also where it's going,” said Flyers chief business officer Mike Shane. “This partnership with Betway is a great match for our organization, and thanks to our league-leading social media platforms and our consistently strong TV ratings, we're able to provide our partners with incredible exposure and reach.”

The deal marks the latest betting partnership for Betway in the US, following recent agreements with the likes of NBA’s Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks.

“Continuing the growth of the brand, we're thrilled to add the Philadelphia Flyers to our burgeoning North American portfolio," said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “Through our partnerships with both the Flyers and the 76ers, Betway now has a major presence in the fanatical sporting city of Philadelphia.

“The Flyers are one of the most popular teams in the NHL, setting social media and TV viewership records, so this partnership will give us huge exposure to fans throughout Pennsylvania who have access to our products.”