Fubo TV’s sports betting and iGaming arm Fubo Gaming has agreed a sports betting and marketing partnership with Houston Dynamo Football Club.

The deal marks Fubo Gaming's first partnership with a Major League Soccer (MLS) club and will see the operator serve as the exclusive sports betting partner of Houston Dynamo FC and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Houston Dash.

The partnership could also allow Fubo Gaming to launch in Texas, subject to enabling legislation.

In the meantime, [...]