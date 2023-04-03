Bally’s agrees multi-year partnership with Minor League Baseball

New York-listed Bally’s Corporation has agreed a deal to become the first national media rightsholder and exclusive fantasy and gaming partner of Minor League Baseball (MiLB).

The wide-ranging partnership provides Bally's with live broadcast and exclusive free-to-play gaming content rights across its digital platforms and strategic partner channels.

It also gives the company in-park signage, broadcast, and digital exposure, as well as the right to use MiLB's official marks in marketing.

“This exciting partnership presents a remarkable opportunity for Bally's, MiLB, and the league's teams to come together and collaborate on delivering an exceptional experience for MiLB's more than 30 million fans across 120 teams and ballparks,” said Bally's chairman Soo Kim. “With a rich legacy of innovation, Bally's is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to elevate engagement and create truly immersive experiences that are sure to captivate and delight MiLB fans.”

The partnership extends to Bally's new over-the-top (OTT) proprietary platform, Bally Live, that enables MiLB fans attending games in person and those choosing to join from outside to watch the game and use the app's chat and watch party features.

“We couldn't be more pleased to have Bally's Corporation as an official partner of MiLB,” said Kenny Gersh, executive vice president, media and business development for Major League Baseball (MLB). “Since assuming operations of Minor League Baseball in 2021, we've focused on growing the reach and awareness of our impressive young prospects and iconic MiLB teams.

“Bally's Corporation will be a critical partner for us in providing extensive distribution of live MiLB broadcasts and enhancing the fan experience with fun and predictive free-to-play, fantasy, and real-money games that uphold the integrity of the sport.”

Bally's media rights have also been extended across select linear and over-the-air channels, which include local and regional broadcast stations across the country, giving Bally's customers coverage of the up-and-coming future stars of MLB, covering more than 7,000 live games in total.

Bally Live broadcasting will cover every game of the entire MiLB season, which began on Friday.

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) closed 2.63 per cent higher at $19.52 per share in New York Friday.