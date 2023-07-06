LeoVegas signs shirt sponsorship deal with Blackpool FC

MGM Resorts-owned LeoVegas Group has agreed a new shirt sponsorship deal with EFL League One side Blackpool FC.

As the principal partner and sponsor of the English tier three football club, LeoVegas’ logo will feature on the front of all 2023/24 first-team adult shirts, as well as across in-stadia assets such as pitch-side LED screens and static boards at the Bloomfield Road Stadium.

“We are delighted to announce this sponsorship with ‘The Seasiders’ for the upcoming season,” said LeoVegas director of UK and sponsorship Sam Behar. “Partnering with a club like Blackpool that has such a long-standing history in the game presents a fantastic opportunity for LeoVegas Group to promote the greatest iGaming experience across the United Kingdom.

“The club and the group share common values and a desire to grow, and we can’t wait for the season to get underway.”

Blackpool FC chief operating officer Jonty Castle said: “We are thrilled to welcome LeoVegas Group on board as a new principal partner ahead of the upcoming season.

“To be associated with LeoVegas - a globally recognised brand - on the front of all first-team and replica adult shirts is an exciting opportunity for the club, and provides the potential for greater international exposure.”

In the past year, LeoVegas has entered into partnerships with top European football clubs including Champions League finalists FC Internazionale Milano and treble winners Manchester City.