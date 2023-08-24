Jacks.nl to sponsor Formula 1’s Heineken Dutch Grand Prix from 2024

JVH gaming & entertainment Group's iGaming brand Jacks.nl has been unveiled as one of the main sponsors of the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Ahead of the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, Jacks.nl has been unveiled as a main sponsor for next year’s event, with previous sponsors including Pon, Heineken, Radio 538 and Jumbo.

“We have been closely associated with racing for a good number of years and share a passion for the sport, its speed and excitement,” said Jacks.nl chairman Eric Olders. “It suits us perfectly; hence this unique partnership we will enter in with the Dutch Grand Prix. I have seen at the previous editions that the Grand Prix and Jacks.nl go extremely well together.

“The fantastic combination of the excitement and entertainment at the Dutch Grand Prix is what you see reflected in the gaming experience that we also offer with our services. And then obviously just like in Formula 1 with the right measuring instruments and safety measures to be able to experience that excitement in a controlled way.”

JVH gaming & entertainment chief marketing officer Norbert Kout commented: “From our group, we have been active in motorsport for several years and sponsor, for example, the JACK’s Racing Day on the circuit in Assen, Europe’s largest combined car, motorbike and kart racing event.

“We are also media partner of Ziggo Race Café, which is broadcast around all Grand Prix events. We sponsor rally sport and within the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux we have sponsored. So car and motor sport is in our capillaries. The big step to the Dutch Grand Prix is actually a logical continuation of what we already do in racing.”

Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix sporting director added: “With Jacks.nl we welcome a fine event supporter with passion for motorsport. The two company’s DNA match right from the start. We notice from everything that Jacks.nl is aiming high with ambitious plans.

“Our new event supporter is more than a fitting addition to the Dutch Grand Prix family, which will certainly add a new dimension to the experience during the week at Zandvoort.”