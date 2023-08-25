Sportsbet.io signs as new club partner for Newcastle United

Yolo Group’s Sportsbet.io has signed a multi-year deal to become a an official partner of English Premier League football club Newcastle United.

Newcastle United chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said that Sportsbet.io shared the club's desire to unlock new ways of engaging with supporters and those who love sport.

“Having the digital expertise of Sportsbet.io as part of our Newcastle United family will help us to work together to create content and incentives that will benefit our fans in territories around the world,” said Silverstone.

“Having previously worked with Sportsbet.io, I have seen first-hand how they engage with supporters, breaking boundaries to activate new ideas. Sportsbet.io is a great addition to our growing family of partners and one which will excite our global fan base.”

Yolo Group founder Tim Heath added: “We are absolutely delighted to partner with Newcastle United - a milestone moment for both organisations. This partnership represents an incredible opportunity to connect with fans not just locally, but across the globe.

“We share a common vision to push the boundaries of digital innovation in the sports industry and we are thrilled to work hand in hand with the club to create unforgettable moments for these dedicated supporters worldwide.”