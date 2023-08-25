This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Sportsbet.io signs as new club partner for Newcastle United

25th August 2023 10:31 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Yolo Group’s Sportsbet.io has signed a multi-year deal to become a an official partner of English Premier League football club Newcastle United.

Newcastle United chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said that Sportsbet.io shared the club's desire to unlock new ways of engaging with supporters and those who love sport.

“Having the digital expertise of Sportsbet.io as part of our Newcastle United family will help us to work together to create content and incentives that will benefit our fans in territories around the world,” said Silverstone.

“Having previously worked with Sportsbet.io, I have seen first-hand how they engage with supporters, breaking boundaries to activate new ideas. Sportsbet.io is a great addition to our growing family of partners and one which will excite our global fan base.”

Yolo Group founder Tim Heath added: “We are absolutely delighted to partner with Newcastle United - a milestone moment for both organisations. This partnership represents an incredible opportunity to connect with fans not just locally, but across the globe.

“We share a common vision to push the boundaries of digital innovation in the sports industry and we are thrilled to work hand in hand with the club to create unforgettable moments for these dedicated supporters worldwide.”

Related Tags
English Premier League Football iGaming Newcastle United F.C. Sponsorship Sports Betting Sportsbet.io United Kingdom Yolo Group
Related Articles

Yolo Investments acquires stake in Betegy

FanDuel team ready to revolutionise sports betting

Swiss gambling regulators add 83 sites to blacklists

Coingaming extends sponsorship of Southampton FC

Belgium adds 15 new domains to iGaming blacklist

Switzerland blacklists additional online gaming domains

Sportsbet.io signs up as Arsenal’s new official betting partner

Coingaming appoints new leadership team

Sportsbet.io agrees one-year shirt sponsorship with Southampton FC

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, 1X2 Network, Playson and more

Sportsbet.io named shirt sponsor of Brazilian football club Flamengo

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, Helio, Lightning Box and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, OneTouch, Blueprint and more

Sportsbet.io partners Brazilian football club Flamengo

Sportsbet.io lands record Watford FC shirt sponsorship deal

Digitain
Yggdrasil
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
galaxsys
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok