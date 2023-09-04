Betway named official global betting partner of Arsenal

Super Group-owned online betting and gaming operator Betway has become an official global betting partner of English Premier League club Arsenal FC.

The multi-year agreement will see the operator deliver exclusive content across all social media platforms, with the Betway brand featuring on advertising boards at the 60,000 capacity Emirates Stadium in all domestic matches in the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

“Having built one of the most exciting and enviable global sport sponsorship portfolios of any industry, I am absolutely thrilled to announce our new partnership as official global betting partner of English Premier League side, Arsenal,” said Betway Group CEO Anthony Werkman. “We’re excited to work together to deliver great content and experiences for Arsenal’s huge global supporter base and Betway will also be working with the club to ensure the partnership follows industry marketing protocols and important responsible gambling practices.”

He continued: “We have strong connections to North London with an office based there, so it will be great to see the Betway brand around the Emirates Stadium. We look forward to supporting them on their journey both domestically and in Europe in this season and beyond.”

Juliet Slot, chief commercial officer at Arsenal, said: “We are pleased to announce Betway as our official global betting partner. It is the latest of a number of global brands to join our family of partners in recent weeks, a further sign of our commercial strength as a club.

“We are excited to work with Betway to bring more experiences for our supporters across the world and promote the importance of responsible gambling.”

The deal is the latest addition to Betway’s football portfolio, alongside West Ham as principal partner and Brighton as official global partner, as well as partnerships with clubs in Spain’s La Liga and Germany’s Bundesliga.