Monkey Knife Fight named fantasy sports partner of XFL’s LA Wildcats

US fantasy sports operator Monkey Knife Fight has been unveiled as the new official daily fantasy sports partner of XFL franchise the Los Angeles Wildcats.

The agreement will see Monkey Knife Fight (MKF) benefit from in-stadium promotions at the Wildcats’ home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park, with the operator’s logo to feature on Wildcats’ helmets during select games.

“The XFL created a league of great teams and we truly feel this partnership is a natural fit,” said Monkey Knife Fight founder Bill Asher. “We’re excited to introduce XFL fans to Monkey Knife Fight, particularly in the Los Angeles market.”

LA Wildcats president Heather Brooks Karatz commented: “We’re proud to be partnering with the fastest-growing sports gaming platform in North America, Monkey Knife Fight.

“As the official daily fantasy sports partner of the LA Wildcats, Monkey Knife Fight will boost our fan experience to a completely new level.”

The Wildcats have lost their first two games of the new XFL season after losing their home opener on Sunday against Dallas Renegades 25-18.