Stats Perform secures Cricket South Africa data partnership

Sports technology and data provider Stats Perform has been named as the official data supplier for Cricket South Africa (CSA).

The new deal grants Stats Perform the exclusive rights to collect and distribute official CSA data and video across all formats of international and domestic competitions.

Stats Perform will use its Opta and RunningBall data brands to collect, analyse and deliver ball-by-ball event data to global broadcast, media, and betting operators.

In addition, Stats Perform will distribute exclusive live match video streams to licensed sportsbook operators through its Watch&Bet platform, along with providing its ProVision recruitment tool to national team coaches, analysts and performance staff working with each Mzansi Super League franchise.

“We are thrilled to provide extensive media, betting and team performance coverage for all of the premier Cricket South Africa matches,” said Stats Perform chief rights officer Alex Rice. “We look forward to ensuring that the CSA coaching team get invaluable data and video insights, and maximising significant opportunities for global engagement.

“Through our new agreement, Stats Perform data and video will be used to analyse performance on the pitch and improve the way it is experienced and understood by fans; we look forward to providing a premium in-play gaming experience, improved data insights and providing more content for sponsors.”

CSA chief commercial executive Kugandrie Govender commented: “CSA has a vision to make cricket a truly national sport of winners, supported by a majority of South Africans and to pursue excellence on the field. To achieve our goal, we need a comprehensive and premier data provider with a proven track record with global cricket competitions.

“With an unrivalled breadth of distribution into sportsbooks, global media and broadcast, as well as an unrivalled pedigree for collecting deep, accurate and fast data, Stats Perform was the perfect partner for us. They will help us improve on-field performances through deep and accurate data and analysis software, commercialise our properties and engage with fans at home and overseas. We are excited to work with them to grow the sport we love.”