Hong Kong Jockey Club appoints new chairman and deputy

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has appointed Philip Chen as its new chairman, with Michael Lee named deputy chairman.

Chen was elected by the company’s Board of Stewards to succeed Dr Anthony Chow, who has retired after reaching the age of 70. Chow served more than 18 years as a steward of the HKJC and the past two years as chairman, and will now become an honorary steward.

Chen becomes the 25th chairman of the HKJC, having been a club member since 1987 and a voting member since 2003. New deputy chairman Lee has been a club member since 1989 and a voting member since 2001.

“It is an immense honour and privilege for me to take up this new role,” said Chen. “Our past chairmen, stewards, voting members and management have built a strong foundation for the club over the decades. In particular I would like to thank my predecessor, Dr Anthony Chow, who has contributed so much to the club and to the community it serves.”

Looking to the future, Chen added: “The club has a well-established and highly effective integrated business model, which has enabled us to achieve world-class racing, provide substantial tax and charity support, and deepen our engagement with the community.

“Certainly in these challenging times the club will do everything it can to support the betterment of our society, which is, and always will be, our purpose.”