Playtech debuts IMS platform in Michigan with Parx Interactive

London-listed gaming technology supplier Playtech has launched its IMS platform in the United States for the first time with Gun Lake Casino and Parx Interactive in Michigan.

The newly launched Play Gun Lake iGaming app is powered by Playtech's IMS platform and player account management (PAM) system and features Playtech’s proprietary gaming content.

The launch marks the start of Playtech’s strategic partnership with Parx Interactive, which was first announced in February, with additional products to be rolled out in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Indiana, as well as other jurisdictions in the US.

“The launch of Playtech’s iGaming partnership with Parx Casino is another key milestone in the development and delivery of our US strategy,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “The US is a highly sophisticated market and therefore demands a technology solution that provides a high-quality customer experience.

“We look forward to continuing our work with Parx Casino to deliver industry leading gambling entertainment across multiple states and products.”

Parx Casino senior vice president of iGaming and sports Matthew Cullen said: “We are delighted to launch playgunlake.com, our new iGaming app in Michigan with Playtech and to bring the success of Parx into the Michigan iGaming market.

“Parx is constantly expanding its offerings to take user experience to another level, and to do so with Playtech’s industry leading content is particularly exciting.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.83 per cent higher at 463.20 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.