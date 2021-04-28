This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Aspire Global

Playtech debuts IMS platform in Michigan with Parx Interactive

28th April 2021 10:36 am GMT
Playtech
Playtech

London-listed gaming technology supplier Playtech has launched its IMS platform in the United States for the first time with Gun Lake Casino and Parx Interactive in Michigan.

The newly launched Play Gun Lake iGaming app is powered by Playtech's IMS platform and player account management (PAM) system and features Playtech’s proprietary gaming content.

The launch marks the start of Playtech’s strategic partnership with Parx Interactive, which was first announced in February, with additional products to be rolled out in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Indiana, as well as other jurisdictions in the US.

“The launch of Playtech’s iGaming partnership with Parx Casino is another key milestone in the development and delivery of our US strategy,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “The US is a highly sophisticated market and therefore demands a technology solution that provides a high-quality customer experience.

“We look forward to continuing our work with Parx Casino to deliver industry leading gambling entertainment across multiple states and products.”

Parx Casino senior vice president of iGaming and sports Matthew Cullen said: “We are delighted to launch playgunlake.com, our new iGaming app in Michigan with Playtech and to bring the success of Parx into the Michigan iGaming market.

“Parx is constantly expanding its offerings to take user experience to another level, and to do so with Playtech’s industry leading content is particularly exciting.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.83 per cent higher at 463.20 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

Related Tags
Gun Lake Casino iGaming Michigan Parx Casino Parx Interactive Playtech United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Casino drives Betsson revenue growth in first quarter of 2021

888 posts record first quarter revenue of $272.5m

Playtech launches new live casino environment for Sky Vegas

Gaming Realms grows full year revenue by 66%

GI Games Integrations: Spearhead Studios, Fantasma Games and more

ComeOn Group goes live with Playtech casino suite

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Rush Street Interactive president on a remarkable year

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

DraftKings acquires gamification specialist BlueRibbon Software

Playtech powers Casinò Lugano online launch in Switzerland

Playtech unveils first US live casino studio in Michigan

Playtech signs Betsson Group to Live Casino

Playtech and SpringOwl invest in GameCo

Paysafe names post-merger board of directors

Relax Gaming
Greentube
Digitain
Skywind
BTObet

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global