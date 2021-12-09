Former Cheddar News and Time executive joins PointsBet

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has appointed Liam Roecklein as senior vice president of content.

Roecklein previously served as senior vice president and general manager of Cheddar News, overseeing the financial news network's content, growth, programming and production.

He joins PointsBet as the brand ramps up the creation of original content under the direction of recently named U.S. chief marketing officer Kyle Christensen.

Roecklein will oversee PointsBet's content strategy for digital, social and media, focusing on consumer experience alongside key partners such as NBC Sports and professional sports teams and leagues, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and PGA Tour.

"PointsBet's stable of talent and sports partnerships offers a treasure trove of untapped resources," said Roecklein.

"The industry is just starting to embrace the assets available to create extraordinary content for use in traditional, online and social media. We are at the precipice of what's to come. True to form for the brand, PointsBet will be at the forefront of attracting users and engaging them where they are.”

PointsBet U.S. CMO Kyle Christensen added: "We are poised to do big things with Liam coming on board. His proven track record of growing businesses using content as a staple for building communities can't be understated.

"This market is still so new to so many. We have a unique opportunity here to expand the sporting experience with our in-house technology and the NBC partnership, highlighting why PointsBet is the premiere destination for bettors. Liam and his team will be at the center of this."

Prior to Cheddar, Roecklein worked as an executive producer at Time Inc. with responsibility for developing programming with magazine brands such as Sports Illustrated, People, Fortune, Time, Essence, People en Español and Golf.

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (ASX:PBH) closed marginally lower at AUD$7.53 per share in Sydney Thursday.