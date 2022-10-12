GeoComply debuts chargeback solution in New Jersey

GeoComply is rolling out its new chargeback solution with Resorts Digital Gaming in New Jersey.

GeoComply Chargeback Integrator (GCI) aims to combat fraudulent credit card chargebacks by pinpointing exactly which device placed a bet and from where.

The company believes that this will help operators boost their chargeback dispute success rates by up to 80 per cent.

“Chargebacks have grown exponentially over the past year and are eating into operators’ profit margins,” said Mahmoud El Shennawy, GeoComply director of business development. “GCI will boost the bottom line and improve operators’ relationships with credit card companies.”

GCI combines GeoComply’s geolocation data and analytics with a direct integration to submit and follow chargeback representments via Accertify’s portal into the merchant acquirers and payment networks.

Ed Andrewes, chief executive of Resorts Digital Gaming, commented: “We are delighted to pioneer this industry-first solution and to do our bit to raise the bar ever higher against fraud. Working with GCI is a positive step in the right direction and will automate what is often a too manual and time-consuming process and, of course, save us a significant amount of money.”