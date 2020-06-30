Scientific Games names new human resources chief

New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier Scientific Games has appointed Eileen Moore Johnson as executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

Moore Johnson joins the company from Caesars Entertainment, where she served as regional president of The Cromwell, Flamingo, Harrah's and The LINQ resorts, overseeing more than 7,000 employees. She will report directly to Scientific Games president and chief executive Barry Cottle.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Eileen to our team. Not only is she a leading advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion in our industry, Eileen also believes in the strategic growth and power of human capital to inspire teams to work together to deliver world-class results,” said Cottle. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to this role that will elevate our entire team.”

Commenting on her new role, Moore Johnson said: “Over the years, I've admired the amazingly talented teams at Scientific Games who create games and products for all of the company's business units. I am thrilled to join this team to help the company continue to be the top employer in the industry and in many communities where we operate.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corp. (NSQ:SGMS) closed 7.4 per cent higher at $15.23 per share in New York Monday.