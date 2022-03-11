AstroPay launches Payment Links in Peru, Chile, Mexico and Colombia

Online payment provider AstroPay has expanded its Payment Links solution across Latin America with launches in Peru, Chile, Mexico and Colombia.

AstroPay’s Payment Links is designed for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and enables businesses to collect online and remote payments through a link sent to customers.

AstroPay said that the SME market in Latin America is a priority for the company, accounting for 99 per cent of businesses in Mexico and 99.5 per cent of the total number of formal enterprises in the Peruvian economy.

“Many micro and small businesses could not reach the volume threshold required to make accepting credit card payments a financial feasibility, so they need online payment options that not only open up a world of new revenue streams and opportunities, but make it possible to compete with the big companies,” said AstroPay CEO Mikael Lijtenstein.

“Payment Links are cost-effective and offer flexibility and ease of operations for these businesses. With AstroPay’s Payment Links capability, micro and small business owners are able to offer their customers a quick, easy, and convenient way to pay, and it’s affordable to accept payments.”