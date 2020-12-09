We are thrilled to reveal the third category of The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 - finance.

Our festive celebration of the most talented, innovative and inspiring people working in iGaming will see a new category revealed each day.

The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 finance stars are:

Congratulations to all of them. It is a group of highly talented and highly intelligent individuals. They are some of the industry’s finest deal doers and strategic minds. They are building businesses by merger, acquisition and IPO. But they also know how to make the companies they are associated with slicker, more efficient, more attractive and, fundamentally, more successful.

All have enjoyed great success during 2020 and you can expect much more from all of them in 2021.

On Monday, we revealed the rising stars and emerging leaders category, sponsored by Future Anthem. On Tuesday, it was operations, sponsored by Pragmatic Solutions.

The next categories to be revealed will be:

