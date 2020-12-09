This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Finance

9th December 2020 12:28 pm GMT
Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

We are thrilled to reveal the third category of The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 - finance.

Our festive celebration of the most talented, innovative and inspiring people working in iGaming will see a new category revealed each day.

The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 finance stars are:

Congratulations to all of them. It is a group of highly talented and highly intelligent individuals. They are some of the industry’s finest deal doers and strategic minds. They are building businesses by merger, acquisition and IPO. But they also know how to make the companies they are associated with slicker, more efficient, more attractive and, fundamentally, more successful.

All have enjoyed great success during 2020 and you can expect much more from all of them in 2021.

On Monday, we revealed the rising stars and emerging leaders category, sponsored by Future Anthem. On Tuesday, it was operations, sponsored by Pragmatic Solutions.

The next categories to be revealed will be:

Monday 7th: Risings stars and emerging leaders

Tuesday 8th: Operations

Wednesday 9th: Finance

Thursday 10th: Marketing

Friday 11th: Product and technology

Monday 14th: Employee and customer care

Tuesday 15th: Lottery

Wednesday 16th: Legal and compliance

Thursday 17th: Business development

Friday 18th: Leadership

Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
